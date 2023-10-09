Cello Setup and Maintenance for Beginners

Setting Up Your Cello

Installing the Bridge

When installing the bridge, make sure that it’s correctly positioned between the f-holes. It must be perpendicular to the cello’s top plate and should stand upright, centered, and not tilted to one side. Likewise, don’t apply too much pressure when installing the bridge.

Tuning the Strings

You can use a tuner to tune your cello strings in the correct pitches (C, G, D, and A). You can start on the A string and end on the C string. Make sure to be patient as you make adjustments to the strings.

Adjusting the Fine Tuners