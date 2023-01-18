Veer Guardian 2023: India-Japan drills point toward deepening military cooperation

The first joint combat air drills between Japan and India are underway, signaling a deepening of the two country’s security ties as China continues to exert power and influence in the Asia-Pacific.

Beijing is watching the development closely, with a spokesman calling on Tokyo and Delhi to “do more to enhance mutual trust” in the region.

The maiden Veer Guardian 2023 exercise, delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is taking place from Jan. 16-26 at Hyakuri and Iruma air bases outside Tokyo.

In 2019, Japanese and Indian air forces conducted a joint exercise codenamed Shinyuu Maitri in India, but it focused on mobility and tactical interoperability rather than combat.

The Indian Air Force has brought to Veer Guardian a contingent of four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 Globemasters and an IL-78 tanker, it said in a Twitter post .

Japan contributed three Hikotai Mitsubishi F-2A/B fighters in addition to a number of F-15J/DJ Eagles and Hiko Kyodogun Eagles.