USA says it will not force the Philippines to take sides over China issue

As a free nation, the Philippines can make decisions that benefit interests, said Kritenbrink, who was in Manila for the 10th Bilateral Strategic Dialogue. The two-day dialogue, which ended on Friday, serves as a forum for policy making between the two countries.

“We don’t want you to choose, we want you to have choices. We want you to be able to make your own decisions and free from coercion. If you can do that, we can do that, together we are better off,” Kritenrbink said.

Theresa Lazaro, the Philippines’ acting undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, joined Kritenbrink at the forum.

“The Philippines and the United States are in a very good place now and we had to meet to bring that relationship to even greater heights,” Lazaro said. “We agreed on several important initiatives that demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our alliance and partnership.”

Both Washington and its rival, Beijing, are competing for strategic and military influence in Southeast Asia, including the South China Sea where the Philippines and China are locked in a territorial dispute. Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan also hold claims over parts of the sea, but Beijing claims up to 90% of the waterway.