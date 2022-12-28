Uzbekistan alleges 18 children died after consuming Indian cough syrup

The Uzbekistan government has alleged that 18 children have died in the central Asian nation following the consumption of cough syrup produced by an Indian pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech.

"To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said in a statement.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children."

The Union Health Ministry sources didn't respond to DH's queries on the incident. Still, they maintained that a file was placed before Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya, who also heads the Department of Pharmaceuticals as the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers. Noida-based Marion Biotech also didn't respond to phone calls.