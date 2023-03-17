Report says air quality improved in Southeast Asia in 2022

By: Subel Rai Bhandari

The quality of air in most Southeast Asian countries was better in 2022 compared to previous years, though its cities performed relatively worse, a new report said.

Cambodia was among the best performers as PM2.5 concentrations declined in seven of nine Southeast Asian countries last year, according to the World Air Quality Report by IQAir, a Swiss company that monitors the world’s major cities’ air quality in real-time.

“Countries in the Southeast Asia region have continued their efforts to decrease PM2.5 concentrations to safe levels recommended by the WHO guidelines,” IQAir’s fifth report released Tuesday night said.

“Industry, power generation, vehicle emissions, and open burning remain top contributors of PM2.5 in the area.”

PM2.5 are hazardous airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, which is about 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

According to the World Health Organization’s air quality guideline, an average annual exposure of PM2.5 should be no more than 5 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) to avoid serious health risks.

Indonesia’s air, ranked 26 globally, was the worst in Southeast Asia in 2022, with an annual average of 30.4 μg/m3. It was also the worst ASEAN performer in 2021, though it had improved this last year by 11%.

“Air pollution in Indonesia is driven by coal-fired power plants, forest fires, and peatland degradation, while major cities are especially impacted by vehicle emissions,” IQAir said.

Only Laos (27.6 μg/m3) and Vietnam (27.2 μg/m3) had higher annual averages than in 2021. The duo was ranked 29 and 30 on the global list of 131 countries and territories.

All three countries were coded Red, which meant the annual average PM2.5 in their air exceeded WHO guidelines by 5 to 7 times.

Myanmar was ranked at 35 with a national average of 24.4 µg/m3, while neighboring Thailand (18.1 µg/m3) was ranked 57 and Malaysia (17.7 µg/m3) was ranked 59.

During the forest fires of March and April 2022, PM2.5 concentrations spiked 400% higher than WHO recommended levels in northern Thailand where people “are especially vulnerable to negative health impacts from air pollution,” the report said.

The Philippines, ranking 69, had a 14.9 µg/m3 annual average last year.