Kazakhstan Is Building A Surveillance State. Will China Be Its Model?

A Homegrown Surveillance System

Toqaev has placed a huge bet on digitalization to pave the way for new economic possibilities for his country, announcing during his September 8 State of the Nation speech that he wants "to turn Kazakhstan into a fully digital nation within three years."

A key part of the strategy is building up Kazakhstan's own local companies, which Toqaev has stated will help turn the country into a regional tech player. Kazakh firms have already developed a series of homegrown products that are being used across the country, including Target AI, which was founded in 2019 and developed the TargetEYE program that identified Boqaev this summer.

Many of Kazakhstan's most successful domestic tech companies operate at the intersection of facial recognition, AI-assistance, and biometric identification, which are fueled by the growing amount of data harvested through the tens of thousands of surveillance cameras hanging at street intersections and off buildings across the country.

Some of these cameras are installed by private businesses and individuals, but the vast majority are part of state-run programs integrated with AI-powered facial-recognition technology like TargetEYE.

Target AI told RFE/RL that it only provides the technology and that it is up to law enforcement agencies to decide how its products are used.

"In most cases, our company has no information about what purposes or how the platform's technical functions are applied," the company told RFE/RL in a statement.

It also told RFE/RL that its platform has already been integrated into police and supervisory systems in eight regions of Kazakhstan. That reach has helped turn Target EYE into a homegrown key tool in predictive policing and rapid-response operations.

But the scale of deployment and the opaque way authorities use the technology have raised urgent questions about accountability, especially after the incident with Boqaev.

The government's growing surveillance capabilities also extend beyond Target AI.

The Smart Aqkol, Kazakhstan's domestic version of the smart city concept tested in a small town north of Astana, came about as part of a deal between Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan's national telecommunications company, the Eurasian Resources Group -- a state-backed mining company -- and Tengri Lab, a Kazakh tech startup.

The model's relevance has faded from government statements in recent years in favor of other domestic surveillance products, but it highlights Astana's eagerness to build up its own national entities.

Another homegrown project is called Sergek, which began as the AI-driven data collection system for the security component of Astana's smart city and has since seen its usage grow.

The government has said its aim with these projects is to enhance public safety and fight crime with smart city systems that link cameras and facial-recognition software with police terminals and command centers to provide widespread monitoring.

But there are also concerns over how the government will be using all the data that it is collecting.



"The risk here is much higher because of the use of facial recognition," said Malikova. "That biometric data can be used both against citizens and also against the country's national security [in the wrong hands]."

The exact number of cameras deployed across the country through government programs is not known, but the Almaty mayor's office has said the city alone has at least 128,000 cameras, which Dmitry Panchenko, the commercial director of TargetAI, said are linked to its system.

Another 6,000 cameras are connected to the system in Atyrau, and the Pavlodar region already has at least 5,000 cameras linked to the system and is planning to install 4,200 new cameras over the next three years, according to local officials.

The Defense Ministry told RFE/RL that 14,000 cameras are installed in state buildings under its control and that video data is stored on servers within military units, where they say there have been no security breaches.

The Interior Ministry did not respond to RFE/RL's questions about the number of cameras it has connected across the country and how the data is stored and used. A spokesperson only said that video data "is protected by modern means" and there have been no security incidents to date.

"All cameras installed in internal affairs bodies undergo security audits. Installed cameras are not connected to the Internet but operate in a closed contour," the spokesperson said.