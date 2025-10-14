India to Send Sacred Relics of Buddha's Disciples to Mongolia Next year: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 14: Highlighting that that the ties between India and Mongolia are not only diplomatic but the two nations also share a bond of warmth and spirituality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will send the holy relics of Lord Buddha's two disciples to Mongolia next year.

While addressing a joint press meet with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa following their talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "The relationship between India and Mongolia is not merely diplomatic — it is a bond of warmth and spirituality. The true depth and breadth of our relationship is reflected in our people-to-people ties. For centuries, both countries have been bound by the thread of Buddhism, which has led to us being called spiritual siblings. Today, to further strengthen this tradition and give new strength to our historical ties, we have taken several important decisions.

"I am pleased to announce that next year, the holy relics of two great disciples of Lord Buddha – Sariputra and Maudgalyayana – will be sent from India to Mongolia. We will also send a Sanskrit teacher to Gandan Monastery to study the Buddhist texts there in depth and carry forward the ancient tradition of knowledge," he stated.

PM Modi mentioned that the Nalanda University has played a vital role in the development of Buddhism in Mongolia and announced that the two nations have decided to link Nalanda and Gandan Monastery. He said that Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, before the meeting, planted a sapling as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.