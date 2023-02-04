Himanta Biswa Sarma says CPI-M will remain out of power for the next 500 years

BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that in the next 500 years, there will be no CPI-M government in India.

Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), while addressing three elections rallies in Tripura, said that without donation, not a single government service could be availed by the people of the state during the CPI-M regime.

"CPI-M remained in power in Tripura as it got underground support from the Congress, otherwise the Left party would have been voted out of power 10 years back," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the BJP will not allow dividing Tripura and urged people not to waste their votes by supporting the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).