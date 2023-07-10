Child abuse-accused doctor couple in Guwahati made false certificates: Charge sheet

According to the police, Waliul Islam, a surgeon and his psychiatrist wife Sangeeta Datta were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been placed in custody along with their domestic help.

The police recently filed two charge sheets in which it detailed horrific details of the torture and abuse meted out by the couple on the minors.

The charge sheets claimed that thecouple unlawfully "purchased" the adopted children, who were actually the offspring of two separate women.

Although the couple initially claimed that the minors were twins, it was later discovered that they were actually born to separate mothers.

Utpala Bose, one of the defendants in the case, purchased the youngsters from their biological mothers, who had previously been released from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital following their deliveries.