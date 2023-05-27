Australian Sikh fined A$57,000 for underpaying Indian student

An Australian court has imposed a penalty of more than A$57,000 on a Melbourne-based painting company owned by an Australian Sikh man for breaches affecting an Indian student working for it.



The Federal Circuit and Family Court on Thursday imposed a A$47,952 penalty against the Mehtaab Group, which operates a business trading as Paint Splash, and A$9,590.04 against the company's sole director and shareholder, Vikramjeet Singh Khalsa.



The penalties were secured by Australian regulatory authority, Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO), which investigated the case after receiving a request for assistance from the affected Indian.



In June 2021, the FWO found that Mehtaab Group unfairly dismissed the worker, following which it ordered the company to pay the worker $21,491 compensation, plus superannuation, within two weeks.



The company failed to make the payments to the Indian, who was employed by the company for almost a year.