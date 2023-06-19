Kolkata Muslim organization honored Salil Gewali

By : Naresh Goswami

Urdu edition of an acclaimed book -- 'Great Minds on INDIA', authored by Shillong-based writer, Salil Gewali, was released by the Hon'ble Governor of Assam Shri Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, India. The function was graced by the presence of distinguished scholars and guests from Assam, Kolkata, Meghalaya and Manipur. During the program, the author, Salil Gewali was awarded "Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Rashtra Gaurav Samman" by a Muslim organization, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation of Howrah, West Bengal (India) for Gewali’s outstanding contribution to the nation. The Hon'ble Governor formally presented the award to the author. The Governor lauded Mr. Gewali for his outstanding contribution to the country through his research-based book highlighting the profound impact of ancient Indian literature on Western luminaries.

“Great Minds on India” was translated into Urdu by Dr. Syed Hussain of Hyderabad and edited by Abdul Khalique of Kolkata. The book published by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Howrah, has so far been translated into thirteen languages, including German. The secretary of the organization Abdul Khalique has also promised to distribute the Urdu edition to a minimum of sixty countries worldwide, ensuring its global reach and impact. Expressing deep gratitude, Mr. Salil Gewali extends his heartfelt appreciation to each member of the organization for their support in translating and publishing his book in Urdu. He acknowledges the organization's profound dedication and commitment to its noble cause.