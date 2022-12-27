Year Ender: Skincare trends that ruled 2022

Skincare reached its glory during Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown with people taking more interest in makeup free and healthy skin. Now more than ever people are spending more on buying skincare products and in-clinic skin treatments than makeup and hairs. Social media influencers have contributed a lot to this popularity of skincare by promoting clear and glowing skin aesthetics.

Here are some most trending skincare trends this year, and why they are worth carrying forward into the future. If you want to take better care of yourself before the new year rolls in but are unsure where to start, here are some trends you should consider trying out.

Retinol

Retinoids are the best-known and most effective anti-aging treatments. Retinol is nothing new, its a Vitamin A derivative aids cell turnover and stimulates new collagen for firmer skin. It's one of the most well-known and well-studied skincare ingredients, and has the scientific data to back up the brightening, plumping, smoothing claims.

Gua Sha

Gua sha is the practice of using a tool to apply pressure and scrape the skin to relieve pain and tension. This action causes light bruising, which often appears as purple or red spots known as petechiae or sha. Gua sha may help to break down scar tissue and connective tissue, improving movement in the joints. The treatment does not have any serious side effects but is not suitable for those with certain medical conditions.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid is a buzzy term that’s taking over the skincare industry. But it’s something that has been around for quite some time. Often found at the top of ingredients lists in the best face moisturisers for dry skin, the best hand creams. Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse molecule that does so much for our wellness. It’s actually naturally occurring in our bodies. But, as we age, our supplies diminish which is why so many skincare products include the molecule in ingredient lists.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is commonly known as nicotinamide or niacinamide. It is a specific type of vitamin B3 that is beneficial for the skin. Since the body cannot produce niacinamide, a crucial water-soluble vitamin, we must consume it to reap its benefits.

It may be found in practically any kind of skincare product, whether it's a serum, moisturiser, or cleanser. It just so happens to be a key component of some of our preferred eye creams.

Niacinamide is a superstar ingredient that dermatologists recommend because of its advantages, which include skin brightening, cleaning, and even a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

SPF

SPF is short for sun protection factor. In sunscreen, SPF helps to block your skin from the sun’s radiation. If you spend any time outside, chances are you’ve heard a warning or two about how important it is to wear sunscreen. There's a broad-spectrum of UV protection SPF's ranges from which you can pick sunscreen according to your skin requirement.