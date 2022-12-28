Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2022

This year the lack of lustre performance of Bollywood was completely overshadowed by the films from South India.

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' was able to break language barriers and became a shining blockbuster hit all across the globe. Over-the-top action, banging music, and flawless visual effects combined with the dual star power of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were able to rake in more than Rs 1100 crores at the worldwide box office.