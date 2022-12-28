Best of 2022

Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2022

This year, the Indian box-office saw some surprise hits and surprise failures. Here is a a list of the 'Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies'.
Bollywood seems to have lost its steam when it comes to the top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies this year. (Representative Image- IANS)

NewsGram Desk
Kunal Bahuguna

1. RRR

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in a still from 'RRR' (IANS)</p></div>

This year the lack of lustre performance of Bollywood was completely overshadowed by the films from South India.

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' was able to break language barriers and became a shining blockbuster hit all across the globe. Over-the-top action, banging music, and flawless visual effects combined with the dual star power of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were able to rake in more than Rs 1100 crores at the worldwide box office.

2. KGF Chapter 2

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yash in a still from KGF Chapter 2 (IANS)</p></div>

Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' thundered at the box office with massive collections which went beyond the Rs 1000 crore mark. Audiences from across the globe showered praise on the Prashanth Neel starrer for its over-the-top but engaging storyline.

3. Ponniyin Selvan: 1

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ponniyin Selvan (Poster)</p></div>

Based on the five-part novel series by Tamil novelist Kalki, this Mani Ratnam-directed venture had some big names attached to it. A.R. Rahman's music and Ratnam's direction, along with the acting skills of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi, helped this Tamil flick to rake in more than Rs 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

4. Vikram

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vikram (Poster- IANS)</p></div>

Another Tamil action entertainer in the list, this Kamal Hassan starrer was packed with a gripping storyline, amazing visuals, and a mesmerizing soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram was able to rake in more than Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office.

5. Kantara

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kantara (Poster- IANS)</p></div>

Perhaps the most profitable film venture this year, Kantara was a surprising hit at the box office. This Rishabh Shetty starrer raked in Rs 400 crores against a humble budget of Rs.16 crores. (KB)

