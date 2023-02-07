Sidharth-Kiara wedding: 'Now our permanent booking is done,' posts Kiara Advani on Instagram

Film actress Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday.

Kiara-Sidharth took 'pheras' in a place called Bavdi situated at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer at 6.30 p.m.

For the royal wedding, the mandap at the hotel was decorated with exotic flowers. There was a reception held after the wedding.

Late at night, the wedding photos of both Kiara and Sidharth came to the fore when the former wrote on Instagram: "Now our permanent booking is done."

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Sidharth's families danced in it.

Sidharth's father was sitting in a wheelchair. A Jiya band was specially called from Delhi for the procession which was taken out with Punjabi dhol and music.

On reaching the procession, Kiara Sidharth's varmala took place. Both garlanded each other with white rose flowers.