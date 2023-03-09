Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered as 'Calendar' in the film "Mr. India" - passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII and started his film career in the early 1980s.

He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", which acquired a cult following over the years.