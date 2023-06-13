A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

Talking about the work involved, Kajol said: "Whether it is an OTT platform or a film, for me, a role is a role, both formats require the same amount of work. Perhaps, doing an eight-episode series for OTT required more time, but it is the same."



Kajol added: "The work is the same. I am not different in any manner, my work is not different in any manner. I don't think it is not that difficult a choice to make."



When asked what scares her more, Love, Law or Betrayal, as the title of the series is 'The Trail - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', Kajol said: "I don't think I am scared of anything, using the word scared may not be right. But I do have a healthy wariness about all three. You cannot fall in love with closed eyes, you cannot play with the law, nor can you betray someone."