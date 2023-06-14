Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her comedy film 'Fukrey', has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to her life partner, Ali Fazal.



What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year.



Expressing excitement about the anniversary of comdey flick 'Fukrey', Richa Chadha said: "It's incredible that it has already been 10 years since 'Fukrey' was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways."