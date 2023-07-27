Ameesha says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other'

Actress Ameesha Patel, who had accused filmmaker Anil Sharma of non-payment of dues during 'Gadar 2', claimed that she shared a father-daughter relationship with him.

Ameesha is all set to reprise the role of Sakeena in ‘Gadar 2’, where Sunny Deol will once again play Tara Singh.

On Wednesday, the cast of ‘Gadar 2’ launched the trailer of the much-awaited film.

Ameesha shared her thoughts about the "bitter-sweet" relationship with filmmaker Anil Sharma.

Dressed in her character, Ameesha took the mic and spoke about her fighting and her bond with Anil as she said that they block each other on social media. “We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That’s our relationship. That’s what we share," Ameesha said, when asked about the bond she shared with Anil.

Ameesha had accused Anil Sharma of not providing proper remuneration to make-up artists, technicians, and costume designers connected with 'Gadar 2'.

Earlier, the actress had tweeted, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh".