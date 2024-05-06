The American Association of Immunologists Partners with Oxford University Press to Publish Preeminent Immunology Journals  

American Association of Immunologists:- The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) today announced its publishing partnership with Oxford University Press (OUP). OUP will publish the AAI journals, The Journal of Immunology (The JI) and ImmunoHorizons (IH), beginning in 2025. The Journal of Immunology publishes peer-reviewed manuscripts describing novel findings in all areas of experimental immunology including both basic and clinical studies. ImmunoHorizons is a fully open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and immunology education.



Under the terms of the partnership, AAI will retain full ownership and editorial control of its journals. The partnership with OUP will broaden the reach of AAI’s journals and make their high-quality content accessible to more than 1,000 academic institutions via existing subscription agreements. Oxford University Press, a nonprofit department of the University of Oxford, publishes 500 scholarly journals, offering the scale and increased reach of a major commercial publisher.



“This partnership with OUP creates exciting new opportunities for our association and our authors, allowing AAI to grow our presence nationally and globally while advancing our mission,” said AAI CEO Loretta Doan. “Partnering with OUP will allow us to significantly increase author benefits, making our journals even more competitive to attract the research of the best and brightest contributors in immunology.”



“OUP is delighted to partner with the AAI to publish their prestigious immunology journals. We look forward to working collaboratively with the AAI to expand the reach of their journals and support their long-term growth and sustainability in the evolving publishing landscape,” said Alison Denby, Vice President, Journals at Oxford University Press. Newswise/SP