Innovative Techniques Open New Avenues in Drug Discovery for Brain Diseases

Innovative Techniques:- Oak Brook, IL – Volume 29, Issue 2 of SLAS Discovery features two review articles, six original research articles covering phenotypic screening perspectives, medulloblastoma therapies and interventions for neurodegenerative diseases.

Screening for molecular glues – Challenges and opportunities This article provides an overview of molecular glues, smaller molecules that stabilize protein interactions, particularly between a target and an E3 ligase. It discusses how induced proximity can enhance activity or inhibit natural effector binding, reviews current methods for identifying molecular glues and suggests screening approaches for their discovery.

Perspectives on phenotypic screening−Screen Design and Assay Technology Special Interest Group The SLAS Screen Design and Assay Special Interest Group articulate the group’s discussion held at the SLAS2023 International Conference. Collectively, the group members’ perspectives highlight various challenges, progress and proposed solutions to phenotypic screening.

The openOCHEM consensus model is the best-performing open-source predictive model in the First EUOS/SLAS joint compound solubility challenge The subject of this article is the EUOS/SLAS challenge, a competition aimed at developing accurate algorithms for predicting the aqueous solubility of small molecules using experimental data from 100,000 compounds. The winning model underscores the effectiveness of Natural Language Processing methods, particularly the Transformer CNN, and suggests that incorporating information about aleatoric uncertainty could further enhance understanding and utilization of the challenge data.

Development of a high-throughput screening platform to identify new therapeutic agents for Medulloblastoma Group 3 This article discusses pediatric brain tumors, emphasizing the prevalence of medulloblastoma (MB), which accounts for a significant portion of pediatric cancer deaths. The authors introduce a high-throughput screening (HTS) platform specifically tailored to identify new therapies for MB G3, showcasing promising results from a pilot HTS campaign that identified active compounds with potential clinical significance.

Screening approaches for the identification of Nrf2-Keap1 protein-protein interaction inhibitors targeting hot spot residues This article explores the challenges of targeting protein-protein interactions in drug discovery and focuses on hot spot residues within the Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (Keap1) substrate binding pocket. The study identifies small molecule compounds that specifically bind to these hot spot residues through HTS of a carboxylic acid library, inhibiting the interaction between Keap1 and nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2.

Ex vivo discovery of synergistic drug combinations for hematologic malignancies The article discusses the challenges in treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) despite advancements in combination therapies. It highlights the limitations of traditional HTS methods, which often use large-volume disease models with limited translational value.