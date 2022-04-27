Top-up home loans: Is it a viable alternative to gold or personal loans?

By- Alone Virk

Home loan EMIs are usually paid smoothly by many people. After a while, they realize they need to remodel their home. The number of funds at your disposal, if you are looking to renovate your house, will determine the extent of remodeling. Personal loans and gold loans are both common mistakes made by many while looking for top-up home loans. Top-ups for your home loan are the best solution. Here's how you can make your dreams come true with a simple top-up loan. Let's learn what it is and how it can help you.

By securing a top-up loan, all existing home loan borrowers can access additional funds when they need them. In addition to your current home loan, this loan is another loan. Various personal and business needs can be met with this money. If you plan to renovate your house, you can use this money. If you plan to send your child to college, you can use this money for that purpose. If you want to finance your business, you can also use the funds. If you're going to finance your business, you can also use the funds. If you have a consistent repayment record and have paid a minimum number of EMIs, you can apply for the top-up loans. When you are unable to get a home loan top-up from your existing lender,

The top-up loan facility is available if your repayment record is consistent and you have paid a minimum number of home loan EMIs. Consider a balance transfer with IDFC FIRST Bank's simple home loan product if your existing home loan lender does not allow you to top up your loan.

Top-up Home loan against other loans

Amount of the loan:

The top-up loan amount depends on the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio, which the lender sets. In general, Loan Value ratios don't exceed 75 percent of the property's current market value. The maximum loan amount for other loan options may be more significant than a top-up loan. For instance, personal loans go up to Rs. Forty lakhs and gold loans up to Rs. 10 crores.

Time is taken for the process:

When it comes to processing time, personal loans, credit card loans, and gold loans outperform top-up loans. The instant credit card options, such as gold loans and credit card loans, are disbursed within minutes or the next day. In the case of personal loans, disbursement is usually made within two business days. Since top-up loans are finalized based on the evaluation of the property, they typically take a week to process and disburse.