5 Markets That Should Have a Welcome Board

By: Michelle Custodio

Did you recently start a business, or is your existing business having a hard time shaking off competitors? Try having a digital welcome board. Using an entrance sign gives your visitors the information they need and directs them around your business. Welcome boards help convey your brand and make your customers feel welcome and appreciated. As a result, using a digital welcome board for your business saves you money and time and eliminates the hassles of using traditional welcome boards. Here are five markets that can benefit from having a welcome board.

1. Hotels

You can use a digital welcome board in your hotel to welcome guests and showcase the main features of your hotel. Digital signage solutions tend to be versatile and boast high ROI . Besides displaying welcome messages, you can also use the digital display to show nearby attractions and drive positive reviews.

Taking each customer through the selling points in your hotel can take a lot of time and labor. Fortunately, digital welcome boards can offer real-time welcome information, saving time and keeping your employees more productive.

Digital signage offers hotels a powerful tool to engage visitors and improve the guest experience. Traditional welcome boards are passive and monotonous that guests ignore and overlook. On the other hand, digital welcome boards are more interactive. You can display animations and motion graphics or even use touch-screen technology. Thus, engaging your visitors.

Interactive digital display boards can ease the check-in process and help guests plan their stay or schedule other services like property spas. Moreover, you can use digital signage solutions to display information like local travel updates, current offers, checkout times, and counter numbers. Additionally, you can add digital menu boards and digital wayfinding maps with clear directions for a seamless experience.

2. Healthcare

Medical offices can be quite overwhelming since most are in complex buildings, with multiple rooms for different services. Modern hospitals are hard to navigate, and patients losing their way in a hospital could cost the facility more than $220,000 in additional labor costs. A digital welcome sign can help your clients feel at ease, direct them and help your organization save on extra costs.

You can also use digital display screens in the healthcare industry to inform patients how they can take better care. A study shows that 75% of patients recall a message from digital signage in hospitals. Therefore, it's an effective way to communicate with your patients.

Clear communication helps enhance the patient experience and puts them at ease as they wait to be served. Besides, most patients get anxious in the waiting room. So, having digital signage in waiting rooms could be relaxing.

Use digital signage to personalize patient care, and turn a first-time customer into a repeat client. Changing from using old clipboards and attaching them to the end of the patient bed to digital signage can revolutionize patient care. Use a digital signage player to offer real-time updates on patient information. Digital boards emphasize patient-centered care, improving patient experience.

3. Education

The educational sector can leverage digital screens beyond using them for welcome messages. Digital screens can welcome new parents looking to enroll their children and inform them of the institution's essential programs or courses.

Traditional signboards were uninspiring and often offered irrelevant information. Now, you can use interactive whiteboards and digital signage software. There are pre-designed templates, making it an easy DIY project even for someone with limited skills. All you need is proper content management, access to Wi-Fi, and a little editing knowledge to customize content.

Digital signage can offer a good first impression that can see an increase in enrollment figures in the institution. Furthermore, digital signage software can enhance the learning experience by displaying class schedules and major walkways. Therefore, it also helps save time.

4. Banks

Make the waiting time more fun for your customers with an LCD to welcome, entertain or inform them. Indeed, every customer would like to feel appreciated and build a connection with a bank they trust. Digital signage offers a chance to foster this connection with your customers.

You can also use digital signage for advertising or showcasing real estate property if you offer mortgages. Small businesses in the banking industry lose their clients to significant players because they struggle to deliver on digital customer experience.

Digital signage software also makes it easy and efficient to communicate to your employees, for instance, about an upcoming meeting and the meeting room. Add innovative touch screen displays to make your customers enjoy user-friendly, fast, and secure services within your bank. Touch screen displays bridge the gap between in-branch and online banking.

5. Sports

A well-placed LCD display can serve as a welcoming board to attract new customers. You can have the digital welcome board at the front entrance of the building to promote classes and welcome clients.

Additionally, you can use digital signage to encourage and motivate your members. Digital signage software has media players, where you can create a playlist to keep your members motivated. Besides showcasing what you offer, you can add transformations to the playlist. Use these transformations to show that eventually, they can get the results they desire.

Add workout information, like how to safely perform exercise or the workout routine for the day. You will need a reliable led display rich in pixels for quality videos. Most digital signage software has a playback feature. Therefore, you can replay the video until every member understands the exercise.

Digital welcome boards are no longer exclusive to giant retail chains or corporate headquarters. Even while it’s especially beneficial to these types of enterprises, small and medium-sized firms can still profit from having a digital welcomeboard. Indeed, it’s a creative yet cost-effective advertising strategy that is ideal for firms with restricted marketing budgets.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)