Earn Higher Returns with the New Bajaj Finance FD Rates
Meta title: Bajaj Finance FD rates offer high returns at special tenors. With an investment of ₹15,000, you can earn up to 7.85% p.a. for a tenor between 1-5 years.
Fixed deposits are one of the most secure options in investment portfolios. With many issuers increasing their interest rates this season, FDs have become an even smarter choice for assured returns. Company fixed deposits usually offer higher rates to investors compared to banks or post offices, and one such option is the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. It allows you to invest easily and conveniently from the comfort of your home while offering handsome earnings.
With an increase in the Bajaj Finance FD rates for special tenors, you can earn up to 7.85% p.a. for an FD booked for 12 to 60 months. You can start investing with just ₹15,000 and lock in your corpus for a suitable timeline.
Besides the benefit of getting higher Bajaj Finance FD rates, you also enjoy safety with Bajaj Finance. This FD comes with the highest safety ratings from both ICRA and CRISIL. As such, you can grow your wealth stress-free, knowing you will receive your initial investment and payout on time. Read on to know how to earn higher returns with the revised Bajaj Finance FD rates.
Earn More with the New Bajaj Finance FD Rates
While the revised FD rates are higher than before, there are other ways to maximise your earnings. If you are below 60, investing in a cumulative FD is a smart choice. This gets you higher returns via a lump sum amount at maturity.
Another important aspect of an FD is its tenor. The longer it is, the better your returns are.
These two aspects along with the revised Bajaj Finance FD rates can help you earn more.
While company fixed deposits also provide the right to opt for non-cumulative returns, the cumulative mode gets you a larger payout. To get a better understanding of how the Bajaj Finance FD rates work when you choose cumulative earnings, check the table below.
When you choose the non-cumulative monthly payout, you get an interest rate of 6.36% p.a. for a tenor of 12-23 months in comparison to 6.55% p.a. as shown above.
For a deeper understanding, consider an investment of ₹3 Lakhs for 5 years by a customer below 60 years of age:
All results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.
The difference in earnings signifies how the Bajaj Finance FD rates and your total earnings change for the better when you choose to receive your earnings at maturity.
Get Higher Returns as a Senior Citizen Investor
If you are above 60 years of age, company fixed deposits also offer you the special privilege of increased interest rates. Bajaj Finance FD rates for senior citizens include an additional 0.25% interest p.a.
Here is a table with interest rates for senior citizens with a cumulative payout.
Choosing a non-cumulative monthly payout mode and investing for a tenor of 12-23 months can get you an interest rate of 6.60% as compared to 6.80% p.a. as shown above.
To understand the difference better, consider the same investment amount of ₹3 Lakhs by a senior citizen investor.
Note: All results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.
Choose a Special Tenor to Optimise Your Returns
With a recent increase in Bajaj Finance FD rates for special tenors, selecting these is a great way to boost your earnings within a specific timeline. This option is available for non-senior and senior citizens and the Bajaj Finance FD rates for special tenors are as follows.
Here’s a comparison of earnings for normal vs. special tenors considering the same investment amount of ₹3 Lakhs.
For senior citizens:
All results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.
For non-senior citizens:
All results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.
Thus, if your goal is to maximise your earnings, consider company fixed deposits with special tenors. Use your increased payout for a variety of needs, be it planning a home or vehicle purchase, a vacation, your child’s education or marriage, or even medical treatment.
Now that you are aware of the latest Bajaj Finance FD rates and how you can leverage them to grow your wealth, make a smart investment choice. Browse and compare various FD rates available by issuers and select the highest-rated FD that aligns with your financial goals. Invest today and make the most of increased interest rates from Bajaj Finance!