Earn Higher Returns with the New Bajaj Finance FD Rates

Fixed deposits are one of the most secure options in investment portfolios. With many issuers increasing their interest rates this season, FDs have become an even smarter choice for assured returns. Company fixed deposits usually offer higher rates to investors compared to banks or post offices, and one such option is the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. It allows you to invest easily and conveniently from the comfort of your home while offering handsome earnings.

With an increase in the Bajaj Finance FD rates for special tenors, you can earn up to 7.85% p.a. for an FD booked for 12 to 60 months. You can start investing with just ₹15,000 and lock in your corpus for a suitable timeline.

Besides the benefit of getting higher Bajaj Finance FD rates, you also enjoy safety with Bajaj Finance. This FD comes with the highest safety ratings from both ICRA and CRISIL. As such, you can grow your wealth stress-free, knowing you will receive your initial investment and payout on time. Read on to know how to earn higher returns with the revised Bajaj Finance FD rates.

Earn More with the New Bajaj Finance FD Rates

While the revised FD rates are higher than before, there are other ways to maximise your earnings. If you are below 60, investing in a cumulative FD is a smart choice. This gets you higher returns via a lump sum amount at maturity.

Another important aspect of an FD is its tenor. The longer it is, the better your returns are.

These two aspects along with the revised Bajaj Finance FD rates can help you earn more.

While company fixed deposits also provide the right to opt for non-cumulative returns, the cumulative mode gets you a larger payout. To get a better understanding of how the Bajaj Finance FD rates work when you choose cumulative earnings, check the table below.