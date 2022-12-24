Radhika and Prannoy Roy to sell most of their stake to Adani

NDTV founders, Radhika and Prannoy Roy have decided to divest most of their shares to the AMG Media Network.

In a statement, the Roys said: "We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as 'India's and Asia's Most-Trusted News Broadcaster'."

The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.