Startups can play significant role in addressing tech challenges in mines sector'

Startups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country and the same will pave the way for a healthy eco-system for mining sector growth, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on Thursday.
His statement came while unveiling the logo of the first Mining Startup summit, which would be held at IIT Bombay, Powai on May 29.

More than 150 startups and 20 major industries will be participating in the summit, Bharadwaj said.

Startups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation and drone technology among other subjects, will be present in the summit.

The summit will be mainly focusing on innovation and techniques that will support and improve the performances in the mining sector and also help in building autonomy in the sector.

Bharadwaj further said that the Mines Ministry will interact with the startups in the field of mining and metallurgy and how these startups, equipped with different technologies, may contribute in the activities of the sector. [IANS/NS]

