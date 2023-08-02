The business of beauty

Technology enabling innovation

The beauty industry and technology have forged a deep partnership. Technology is riding the innovation for the brands, offering novel experiences to consumers. Platforms like websites and mobile applications are integrating technology to offer personalised solutions.

Brands with digital presence are more interactive than ever, thanks to technology. Voice assistance, chatbots, and in-app quizzes have made consented data collection possible to analyse consumer behaviour, trends, needs, and demands.

Entrepreneurship and new D2C brands

The pandemic paved the way for entrepreneurs across towns and cities. Businesses focused on beauty – from lip balms, cheek tints and more found a medium of business in social media. Numerous success stories empowering women and the youth made their way to social and media streams.

The route of D2C brought consumers and businesses closer with increased brand connections. The whole phenomenon of D2C humanised the consumer-brand connection and continues to flourish.

Rise of skincare routines

With working from home, physical distancing, and mask-wearing becoming a norm skincare was brought into focus as brands witnessed consumers opting for products with health functions.

Products like serums, hydrating masks, face oils, and beauty tools like guasha and face rollers started gaining popularity. There was an increased use of DIY skin care and brands diversified their portfolio to provide homemade solutions to cater to the changing consumer needs. Skin health became the focus area and it continues to be so post-pandemic.

The Renaissance of makeup

After almost two years of lull, consumers are now making up for the lost time. They are more than eager to go out, celebrate with their friends and family, and travel around the world. For the beauty industry, this has translated into a higher traction for makeup products.

More so now than ever, consumers want to look their best and express themselves through makeup. Some of the trends we have seen in the makeup category include abstract eyeliners, colour pops of neon, bold blushes, and everything glitter.

Realising the importance of personalisation

Resonating with Epilson’s survey which indicated that 80 per cent of consumers are likely to buy a product if it offers personalisation, brands are innovating in terms of giving personalized beauty treatments, products, and supplements. The age-old idea of ‘one-size-fits-all’ and universal products does not align with the new consumer’s preferences and expectations. Consumers are looking for unique solutions that can help them with concerns specific to their needs.