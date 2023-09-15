Why KM Capital Management Sr. Managing Partner Joey Feste Says New and Existing Wealth Management Firms Need to Build a Strong Brand: Understanding the Role, Performance, and Reputation Play in Business

The Genesis of a Financial Career

Joey Feste embarked on an illustrious career in the complex world of finance immediately following his graduation from the highly esteemed University of Texas in 1987, where he earned his degree in economics.

Armed with this specialized academic background, he found his way to Rotan Mosle as his very first professional engagement. This wasn't just any company; it was a prominent regional firm with deep roots in the financial industry, which would later be absorbed into the multinational conglomerate UBS, adding to its legacy.

In that era, the term 'financial advisor' was not yet a part of the lexicon of the financial services industry. The roles were commonly referred to as stockbrokers or account executives. The evolution of this nomenclature is a testimony to how the industry itself has evolved — adapting to the complexities of modern finance and client needs.

Joey Feste, ever the humorist even in a business setting, quips about this transformation: "We all change our names. I don't know why. I manage money." These tongue-in-cheek remarks showcase his lighthearted approach to the fluid nature of job titles, even while managing significant financial portfolios.