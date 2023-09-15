By- Tejas Maheta
"In a world where trust is the currency, your brand is the bank.” Joey Feste, Senior Managing Partner of KM Capital Management, is a man who understands the value of a strong brand in the world of wealth management.
With over 30 years of experience in finance and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Texas, Joey Feste brings to the table not just expertise but also a unique philosophy that merges finance with faith.
In a landscape teeming with financial advisors, Joey Feste stands out not just for his skill in finance but for the holistic service that KM Capital Management offers its clients. In this article, we will go through Joey Feste's perspective on why performance and reputation are vital in the wealth management industry.
Joey Feste embarked on an illustrious career in the complex world of finance immediately following his graduation from the highly esteemed University of Texas in 1987, where he earned his degree in economics.
Armed with this specialized academic background, he found his way to Rotan Mosle as his very first professional engagement. This wasn't just any company; it was a prominent regional firm with deep roots in the financial industry, which would later be absorbed into the multinational conglomerate UBS, adding to its legacy.
In that era, the term 'financial advisor' was not yet a part of the lexicon of the financial services industry. The roles were commonly referred to as stockbrokers or account executives. The evolution of this nomenclature is a testimony to how the industry itself has evolved — adapting to the complexities of modern finance and client needs.
Joey Feste, ever the humorist even in a business setting, quips about this transformation: "We all change our names. I don't know why. I manage money." These tongue-in-cheek remarks showcase his lighthearted approach to the fluid nature of job titles, even while managing significant financial portfolios.
Navigating the labyrinthine world of financial planning and wealth management is no small feat. It involves much more than just making the right investment choices. In the following sections, we will explore the multifaceted approach that KM Capital Management adopts to ensure its clients' financial well-being.
From educational empowerment to meticulous spending analysis, negotiation support, and personalized client relations, each aspect contributes to a holistic financial advisory service. We will also delve into the firm's commitment to continuous improvement and the significant role that brand reputation plays in client trust and business success.
KM Capital Management doesn't just manage portfolios; they empower their clients through education. ardently believes that knowledge is the true currency of power in any field, including finance. As a result, he invests considerable time in breaking down complex financial jargon into bite-sized, easily digestible pieces.
He educates his clients on not just the basics like stocks and bonds but also intricate contract obligations. The ultimate objective is to ensure the client comprehends the finer details, like understanding that a contract valued at $10 million might realistically net only $5 million after accounting for taxes, agent fees, and other deductions.
To Joey Feste, financial management isn't just about earning well — it's equally about spending wisely. To that end, the firm meticulously analyzes client spending habits, pinpointing what they uniquely term as 'hotspots.'
These hotspots signify areas prone to high discretionary expenditures, including but not limited to cash splurges, jewelry, and entertainment expenses. on the necessity to grasp the real cost of any expenditure, particularly when it's a depreciating asset and not just an emotional impulse buy.
Joey Feste observes that a certain section of his clientele, particularly athletes and entertainers, often find themselves on the losing end when it comes to major financial decisions like buying cars or real estate.
To mitigate this, KM Capital Management steps in to negotiate deals for these clients, going beyond the call of duty to ensure they secure equitable prices. Not stopping at just closing the deal, the firm goes the extra mile to attend to immediate needs, such as ensuring that the newly bought car is fully insured before the client takes it for its spin.
According to Joey Feste, the relationship with a client isn't just transactional; it's deeply personal. In his own words, "Our clients get touched every week by our CPAs or me." This personalized touch extends beyond portfolio discussions.
He takes joy in the relational dynamics of his role, often meeting clients at their games or even contributing to the construction of their new homes. In Joey's philosophy, the value-added services that KM Capital Management offers are what truly distinguish them; they manage not just finances but entire lives.
KM Capital Management is not a firm to rest on its laurels. Joey Feste regularly asks for client feedback with questions like, "What can we do better? What service would you want that we don't provide?"
Such an insatiable quest for improvement has spurred the company to continually expand its suite of services, including aiding clients in establishing their own businesses or franchises, thereby making it a one-stop financial advisory service.
Starting KM Capital Management wasn't a cakewalk. Joey Feste candidly discusses the initial hurdles of entering an industry where trust isn't just desirable; it's mandatory.
Despite these challenges, the firm, through relentless service delivery and conscientious reputation management, has established itself as a name to be reckoned with in the wealth management space. For Joey Feste, the twin pillars holding up his business are an impeccable reputation and consistently high performance.
At the end of the day, Joey Feste Feste finds joy in the relational aspect of his role. He finds satisfaction not just in managing his clients' wealth but also in ensuring their overall well-being. It's this comprehensive approach to wealth management that makes Joey Feste Feste and KM Capital Management a force to reckon with in the industry.