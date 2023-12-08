Effective Study Strategies for Business Students: Tips for Success

By Hubert
If you’ve decided to undertake studies in business, whether you’re someone interested in entering the workforce, someone that wants to pivot or simply looking to upskill, making the most of opportunities is vital to ensuring your success. These days there are many study options, from taking a to enrolling in an in-person Master of Business Administration. Whichever you choose, there will be study to do. So here are some tips and strategies that will help you study effectively and get the most out of your time.
Creating a space that is specifically designed for your studies sets you up for success from the start. While many people say they can focus and study at the kitchen table or with the TV on in the background, that multitasking is far from productive. By dedicating a space to your studies you can train yourself to engage more effectively just by stepping into that space. If the desk you’re using is only for study then you’ll know, consciously and somewhat subconsciously, that when you sit there, it’s time to get to work.
Benjamin Franklin famously said, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” By dedicating some time to creating a plan for your studies for each semester, or even each subject, you put yourself in a ready position. With established timelines, schedules and strategies, you can address every study need appropriately. Slot it into your plan and continue to maintain the flow of your effective study practices. Having a plan also allows you to maintain balance and ensure everything is completed, without missing out on anything important.
A huge benefit of an effective study plan is how much it can help with time management. This is a key part of effective organisation. Making the effort to effectively allocate time for study, research and the completion of assignments allows you to approach your studies in a structured manner. Having this structure in place, with your study plan as a foundation, allows you to balance all of your academic responsibilities while ensuring you have time for rest and relaxation, as well as your personal commitments. There are several online platforms that assist with time management and can help you schedule and timetable your commitments based on urgency and importance as well as the amount of time required to complete the tasks successfully.
The research covering the effectiveness of group study is significant. A recent study found that more than 60% of respondents said their level of than when studying individually. It was also found that almost 70% of respondents reported a study group increased their motivation to study. While there are certainly benefits to studying alone, there are many instances where studying in a student-led group is hugely beneficial. But here are a couple of tips for setting up a study group:
Keep the group small. You don’t want to be overwhelmed.
Include friends and others. Broadening your connection to other students helps.
Meeting more often, for shorter periods, helps with targeted assistance and support.
Prepare an agenda and come prepared to maximise the time.
Use the time to dig deeper rather than just “go over” topics and notes.
‘Chunking’ your studies into manageable parts is an effective approach that can vastly increase your productivity and reduce your stress. By deconstructing larger, more complex tasks and assignments into smaller, more easily achievable segments, you give yourself a chance to better grasp the details of the section and a greater chance to complete it on schedule with a step-by-step approach. It helps you to focus on one part of the task at a time, reducing the chances of feeling overwhelmed by the larger task. Completing smaller tasks also reduces the risk of feeling overwhelmed by the larger assignment and it also aids in motivation each time you tick something off your to-do list.
Procrastination can be the bane of a student’s life. All of the tips in this article so far can play a huge part in overcoming the issues of procrastination. With an effective and detailed study plan, you can keep yourself on track to achieve your study goals. With strong time management, you have a greater understanding of what needs to be done and when. Study groups are great for motivation and accountability. Breaking something into smaller parts makes it easier to tackle and get started. However, procrastination can easily rear its ugly head even for the most motivated and well-planned student. So it’s important to keep an eye on your motivation and keep on top of the strategies that bring you success.
Ensure you are taking the time to take care of yourself. Being healthy and happy has a huge impact on your ability to effectively complete anything and studying business can be stressful. Eating a balanced diet including popular “”, getting regular exercise and taking time for yourself are great ways to ensure that when the time comes to knuckle down and get to work, you’re ready and prepared to do so.
Completing a business course can have a great impact on your career. Whether that’s a bachelor degree to get you started, an online certificate in business to take the next step or an MBA to take you further, completing a business course has huge benefits. Studying effectively while undertaking the course, can make all the difference to your career moving forward.