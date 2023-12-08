Effective Study Strategies for Business Students: Tips for Success

By Hubert

If you’ve decided to undertake studies in business, whether you’re someone interested in entering the workforce, someone that wants to pivot or simply looking to upskill, making the most of opportunities is vital to ensuring your success. These days there are many study options, from taking a business analytics online course to enrolling in an in-person Master of Business Administration. Whichever you choose, there will be study to do. So here are some tips and strategies that will help you study effectively and get the most out of your time.

Create a Productive Environment

Creating a space that is specifically designed for your studies sets you up for success from the start. While many people say they can focus and study at the kitchen table or with the TV on in the background, studies have shown that multitasking is far from productive. By dedicating a space to your studies you can train yourself to engage more effectively just by stepping into that space. If the desk you’re using is only for study then you’ll know, consciously and somewhat subconsciously, that when you sit there, it’s time to get to work.

Develop a Study Plan

Benjamin Franklin famously said, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” By dedicating some time to creating a plan for your studies for each semester, or even each subject, you put yourself in a ready position. With established timelines, schedules and strategies, you can address every study need appropriately. Slot it into your plan and continue to maintain the flow of your effective study practices. Having a plan also allows you to maintain balance and ensure everything is completed, without missing out on anything important.

Manage Your Time

A huge benefit of an effective study plan is how much it can help with time management. This is a key part of effective organisation. Making the effort to effectively allocate time for study, research and the completion of assignments allows you to approach your studies in a structured manner. Having this structure in place, with your study plan as a foundation, allows you to balance all of your academic responsibilities while ensuring you have time for rest and relaxation, as well as your personal commitments. There are several online platforms that assist with time management and can help you schedule and timetable your commitments based on urgency and importance as well as the amount of time required to complete the tasks successfully.

Join a Study Group