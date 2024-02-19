Taxi Fares Going Crazy? Try These Affordable Uber and Lyft Alternatives

By Rashika Sharma

According to the statistics by Statista, Uber and Lyft are the premier players in the ride-sharing market with 66% of the combined share. But being number one and two doesn’t necessarily mean that these ride-sharing apps are the best at everything.

You might have read some bad reviews or the fares are just beyond your expense, there are other alternatives available to challenge the Titans.

These substitutes are great, especially, during the surge hours of Uber. For those who don’t know about surge hours: the fare prices are increased depending on the demand in a particular area.

I remember when I was in Ocean Pines, Worcester County, the fares were doubled so I tried the other options that were affordable.

Speaking of which, join me as I unfold the best alternatives to the not-so-perfect Uber and Lyft.

Wingz – Best for Airport Rides

One of the biggest hassles when you have a flight to catch is getting a taxi to the airport or getting a taxi back from the airport. While the other options can be used, Wingz takes an edge because of the sophisticated drivers, user-friendliness of the app, and convenience.

Their drivers are well-trained for the safety of the onboard passengers. If you have booked a flight a month before, you can book the ride for the same flight 30 days before. So, when you have time book the ride and it’s one less problem. With a cherry on top, the drivers are right on time to pick you up and take you to your desired destination.

The app can be installed on Android or iOS. Also, not to forget, the app can be used for intra-city rides but it just specialized for rides to the airport.

Curb – Best for Transparent Pricing

Curb or the GoCurb claims to be the #1 ride-sharing app in the US. But is it? We’ll find out.

It is one of the most popular apps when it comes to booking rides for day-to-day transport. The app has a fairly intuitive UI and can be used for both Android and iOS. It is simple to use like all the other mobile applications for the same category: just open the app, set your destination, and there you go.

The best part here I would say, is the affordable and transparent pricing. You have the fares upfront for a particular destination and it doesn’t jack up as you move like the traditional taxis.

As the icing on the cake, you can pay easily while being in the app through Pair & Pay and get a discount on your fare when you refer the app to someone.

Avail – Best to Get Behind the Wheel

OK. So, before I start and confuse you, the app is to rent the car for a specific time.

In case you are not driving because of the driver’s license issue, get yourself Avail. The best use of Avail comes up when you have to move frequently. If you’re using a ride-sharing app the total cost can go way up so, it’s best to get yourself behind the wheel and save more.

The easy pick-up and drop-off save you a lot of time as you don’t have to engage with a stranger for a long time. The app will let you know when to pick-up and drop-off.

You might be wondering: ‘What if I hit the car?’ All of the vehicles they have in their garage are fully covered by Allstate Insurance. So, you’re well covered and in good hands.

Pro tip: If you can share your rented vehicle with someone, it’s gonna save you up to 50% depending upon your terms and conditions. Not to forget, there’s absolutely no cost to add a second driver.

inDrive – Best for Fare Control

I don’t know, you might have heard of this ride-sharing app and might not. But it makes up to the list thanks to its one major feature that outscores others.

The ride-sharing app was launched in Russia but soon expanded to the Europe, Asia, South America, and then Miami, Florida.

The app has a pretty user-friendly design that is easy to use and offers quality rides to its users.

Coming down to that feature: in the other ride-sharing app you have a fixed price or the price increases as you move. But not with inDrive. The app gives you control over your fares. You can offer your price for a ride and then the nearby drivers can accept the offer, reject it or offer their own new price which you can choose from multiple options.