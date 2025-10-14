Trade-offs behind the electric car boom in Southeast Asia

By Hasya Nindita and Zhaoyin Feng

This article was submitted as part of the Global Voices Climate Justice fellowship, which pairs journalists from Sinophone and Global Majority countries to investigate the effects of Chinese development projects abroad. Find more stories here.

Southeast Asia is rapidly becoming a key player in the electric car (EV) industry. Other than rapid growth in EV sales and high projected market value, the region has also attracted major investments in battery and component manufacturing, turning it into a crucial hub in the global supply chain. Governments in the region have introduced supportive policies to clear the way for electric cars, to help fulfill their climate goals. However, the EV revolution has also prompted public debates about the complex trade-offs involving environmental, social, and economic consequences.

EVs have clear positive impacts on the environment, public health, and energy security. Compared to traditional gas vehicles, EVs produce less noise pollution when driving, which is particularly relevant to the populated megacities in the region. Additionally, EVs have zero tailpipe emissions, significantly reducing air pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and other harmful particulate matter from exhaust that cause smog and respiratory illnesses.

EVs also do not emit carbon dioxide (CO₂) while driving, and the lifetime carbon emissions of electric cars (including those created during their manufacturing and recycling processes) are nearly four times less than those of gasoline cars. As transportation accounts for 20–25 percent of global CO₂ emissions, the adoption of EVs can significantly reduce carbon footprint and help countries reach their goals on climate change.

A steady transition to EVs also provides more energy security and increases resilience to fuel supply disruptions, which is highly relevant to Southeast Asia, as many countries in the region heavily depend on imported oil.