Satya Nadella’s Pay Jumps to $96.5 Million in FY25, Highest Since Becoming Microsoft CEO

Mumbai, Oct 22: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s total compensation for the financial year 2024–2025 has risen to $96.5 million -- his highest since taking charge of the company more than a decade ago.

The sharp increase reflects Microsoft’s major progress in artificial intelligence (AI) under his leadership.

In a note to shareholders, the company’s board said Nadella and his leadership team have successfully positioned Microsoft as a global leader in AI during a “generational technology shift.”

The company’s regulatory filing shows that around 90 per cent of Nadella’s pay comes in the form of Microsoft shares, in addition to a $2.5 million base salary.

In the previous financial year, Nadella earned $79.1 million. He became Microsoft’s third CEO in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer and co-founder Bill Gates.

The filing also revealed higher pay packages for Nadella’s top executives. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood earned $29.5 million, while Judson Althoff, who now heads Microsoft’s commercial business, received $28.2 million.