Practical Experience: Faculty Members Enhancing Learning with Real-World Insights

Full name of the college/ Institution
Delhi School of Journalism
Motto of the Institute
तत्कर्म यान्न बंधाय
Affiliated to which University?
University of Delhi
Location of the institution (including state/province and country)
M6R7+7MM, GC Narang Road, University Enclave, Delhi, 110007
Website link of the Institution
Email ID of the Institution
Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute
Nearest airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Nearest railway station
New Delhi Railway Station
Courses offered (undergrad):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year:
Five Year Integrated Program In Journalism - 60 seats Hindi & 60 seats English
Courses offered (post graduate):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year:
Master of Journalism
Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute: Please write as many details as possible. Personal opinion/perception can also be added as per your own or others'.
Delhi School of Journalism was established in 2017 by the then Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. It has completed 6 years of its journey and in this short span of time the students of DSJ have achieved many achievements and brought glory to the college. The best part of the institute is its faculty members, they bring their practical experience in the curriculum which ultimately helps the students to gain knowledge easily. Fun fact is that DSJ has no campus. It is basically a department which operates from the sports complex of the university. In my opinion if you just want degree or you are willing to do journalism and are from Delhi then come to DSJ otherwise consider other options because the money you are going to invest here is not worth it. The annual fee of DSJ is 77,000 for the first year and 67,000 for the rest of the years. Along with this, you will have to spend at least Rs 2 lakh per year to live in Delhi. Overall a journalism degree in DSJ will cost you more than 3 lakhs per annum. This is definitely not a good deal.
Campus Life (hostel/cafeteria/library and all that you can imagine):
Library - DSJ has a small library where no one goes as it is an integrated course so the students of DSJ have access to the central library of the university.
Cafeteria - There is no cafeteria in DSJ, we have to go to the canteen of the Cluster Innovation Centre which operates in the first floor of the sports complex. I can definitely say that that canteen is the worst I have ever seen in any college.
Hostel - There is no hostel facility in DSJ.
Sports - DSJ does not have any sports equipment's or ground.
NCC - There is no NCC in DSJ.
