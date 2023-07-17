Practical Experience: Faculty Members Enhancing Learning with Real-World Insights

A

Delhi School of Journalism was established in 2017 by the then Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. It has completed 6 years of its journey and in this short span of time the students of DSJ have achieved many achievements and brought glory to the college. The best part of the institute is its faculty members, they bring their practical experience in the curriculum which ultimately helps the students to gain knowledge easily. Fun fact is that DSJ has no campus. It is basically a department which operates from the sports complex of the university. In my opinion if you just want degree or you are willing to do journalism and are from Delhi then come to DSJ otherwise consider other options because the money you are going to invest here is not worth it. The annual fee of DSJ is 77,000 for the first year and 67,000 for the rest of the years. Along with this, you will have to spend at least Rs 2 lakh per year to live in Delhi. Overall a journalism degree in DSJ will cost you more than 3 lakhs per annum. This is definitely not a good deal.