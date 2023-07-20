Campus Profile: Galgotias University
Campus Profile

The university which aims to be known globally for value based education, research, creativity and innovation and offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across various disciplines, the university focuses on providing quality education and aims to create a conducive environment for learning and research.
Full name of the College/Institution

Galgotias University

Motto of the Institute

To be known globally for value based education, research, creativity and innovation.

Location of the institution

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Website link of the Institution

https://www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in/

Email ID of the Institution

international.office@galgotiasuniversity

Phone number of the Institution

+91- 7838141101

Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute

https://twitter.com/galgotiasgu?s=21


https://instagram.com/galgotias_university?igshid=Y2IzZGU1MTFhOQ==


https://www.linkedin.com/school/galgotiasuniversity/


https://m.facebook.com/groups/187372238010611/?wtsid=rdr_0KDzsf7vnR3N6BVI6

Nearest airport/big cities (and distance)

Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Nearest railway station

BEHTAGOKUL with distance of 5.94 kms

Courses offered (undergrad):

BTech in civil, electronics, mechanical and computer science.
Hotel management course.
BSc Agriculture.
BSc in fashion design, advertising.
BBA in marketing automobile, logistics supply chain, banking and financial.
B.Ed
BBA+LL.B
B.Com
BA in liberal arts, psychology.
BA in journalism and mass communication.
BA in film production and theatre.
Bsc in computer science.
BCA , BCA + MCA
Bsc in physics, PCM, chemistry.
Bsc in biotechnology, food science, forensic.

Courses offered (post graduate):

M.Tech in Mechanical, Transportation, Data Science and Computer Science.
M.Sc in Fashion Design.
MBA in Financial Management, Tourism and Travel.
M.Com
M.Ed
LL.M
M.A in Sociology, Economics and English.
MJMC
M.Sc in Computer Science.
MCA
M.Sc in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics.

M.Sc in Medical Biotechnology, Health Care, Nutrition, Forensic.
Masters of Physiotherapy.
Masters of Pharmacy.

Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute:

The institution is good and also there’s so much crowd having students from all over the country and also from other countries from Africa and from Nepal too.
The different clubs of the university like drama, singing, management and many other are very interesting.

Campus Life (hostel/cafeteria/library and all that you can imagine):

The hostel of the university is amazing, with the peace and so much cleanliness you will feel very happy to be there.
Cafeteria is good the people serving in cafeteria are very frank and friendly.
There are also 3 libraries which have the books from all genres and for all type of education we want there.

