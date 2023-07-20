Known globally for value based education, research, creativity and innovation.

A

M.Tech in Mechanical, Transportation, Data Science and Computer Science.

M.Sc in Fashion Design.

MBA in Financial Management, Tourism and Travel.

M.Com

M.Ed

LL.M

M.A in Sociology, Economics and English.

MJMC

M.Sc in Computer Science.

MCA

M.Sc in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics.

M.Sc in Medical Biotechnology, Health Care, Nutrition, Forensic.

Masters of Physiotherapy.

Masters of Pharmacy.