Rajdhani College - "Embark on a Luminous Academic Journey!"
Campus Profile

Q

Full name of the college/ Institution

A

Rajdhani College

Q

Motto of the Institute

A

May our Study be Enlightening

Q

Affiliated to which University?

A

University of Delhi

Q

Location of the institution

A

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, New Delhi - 110015

Q

Website link of the Institution

A

https://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/

Q

Email ID of the Institution

A

principal@rajdhani.du.ac.in

Q

Phone number of the Institution

A

+91-11-25930752

Q

Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute

A

https://m.facebook.com/rajdhanicollege/

Q

Nearest airport/big cities (and distance)

A

Indira Gandhi International Airport-8 km

Q

Courses offered (undergrad):

A

40 Courses

Q

Courses offered (post graduate)

A

15 courses. Seats are decided according to entrance test.

Q

Campus Life.

A

We enjoy learning using smartboards. Library is very huge and is open to all students. For sports, you can go to the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex. In our free time, we always go to cricket groups. A lot of students are there doing photography as this college also has a Photography society.

This college has a placements cell that focuses on bringing various companies to our campus for jobs and internships. Quality and taste of food are amazing. I used to spend most of my time in a cricket ground.

