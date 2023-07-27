Rajdhani College - "Embark on a Luminous Academic Journey!"
Full name of the college/ Institution
Rajdhani College
Motto of the Institute
May our Study be Enlightening
Affiliated to which University?
University of Delhi
Location of the institution
Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, New Delhi - 110015
Website link of the Institution
https://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/
Email ID of the Institution
principal@rajdhani.du.ac.in
Phone number of the Institution
+91-11-25930752
Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute
https://m.facebook.com/rajdhanicollege/
Nearest airport/big cities (and distance)
Indira Gandhi International Airport-8 km
Courses offered (undergrad):
40 Courses
Courses offered (post graduate)
15 courses. Seats are decided according to entrance test.
Campus Life.
We enjoy learning using smartboards. Library is very huge and is open to all students. For sports, you can go to the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex. In our free time, we always go to cricket groups. A lot of students are there doing photography as this college also has a Photography society.
This college has a placements cell that focuses on bringing various companies to our campus for jobs and internships. Quality and taste of food are amazing. I used to spend most of my time in a cricket ground.
