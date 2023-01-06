China: Hong Kong braces for wave of arrivals from mainland China when the border opens on January 8

By: Gao Feng

The internal border between the former British colony of Hong Kong and the rest of China will open for the first time in three years on Sunday, with tens of thousands of people expected to undergo the COVID-19 tests required to move back and forth between the two sides.

The move comes after China last month abandoned the rolling lockdowns, mass surveillance and quarantine camps of its zero-COVID policy in a bid to kickstart its flagging economy. Authorities there will be lifting travel bans and opening its ports and airports across the country at the same time.

While quarantine-free travel across the border will resume, it will be done in a "gradual and orderly manner," China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new rules, anyone entering the rest of China from Hong Kong will need to show a negative PCR test from the past 48 hours, with this requirement waived for those coming in from Macau who haven't traveled outside the city in the previous seven days.

Anyone who declares they have a fever on their customs health declaration form will be tested for COVID-19, but otherwise will be waved through. Anyone found to have mild sickness or an asymptomatic infection will be asked to self-isolate on arrival and seek medical treatment, but this is only a recommendation, the statement said.

Passenger flights between Hong Kong, Macau and China will resume with no restriction on passenger density, but with mask-wearing mandatory on board flights, it said.

Initially, there will be a daily quota of 60,000 crossings in each direction, 50,000 of which are allocated to the land crossings, and 10,000 to ferry, bridge and airport crossings, the Hong Kong government announced, with the quotas filled via an online booking system.

"[This means that] nearly 1.8 million Hong Kongers will be able to go to mainland China in the space of a single month, or 3.6 million over two months, which is nearly half the population [of Hong Kong]," Hong Kong leader John Lee told journalists on Thursday.

"We will monitor the border situation closely, and jointly review [the quotas] with the governments of [neighboring] Guangdong province and Shenzhen city," he said, adding that the quotas could be increased if the initial border crossings went safely and smoothly.

The high-speed rail link between Hong Kong and Guangzhou will resume operation by Jan. 15 at the latest, he said.