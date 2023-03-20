Chinese dissident demands probe into nephew’s drowning

A dissident in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan has called on police to investigate the drowning of her two-year-old nephew, citing unanswered questions about how the toddler ended up in a river after his grandmother lost sight of him.

The family’s suspicions were raised after officials and police in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu turned up shortly after the fatal drowning and took away the body of two-year-old Wang Hao, Wang Li told Radio Free Asia.

Wang Li, who is currently under close surveillance as her poet husband Wang Zang serves a jail term for "subversion," said Wang Hao drowned on the afternoon of March 12 in his home village of Sanhe, Guannan county.

The child had been with his grandmother, who lost sight of him.

His body was later found floating face down in a nearby creek, and was fished out by his mother, who waded in to retrieve him despite not knowing how to swim, Wang Li said.