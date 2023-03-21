China's Communist Party launches political campaign, likely to lead to purges

By: Gu Ting

The ruling Chinese Communist Party looks set to embark on a Mao-style political campaign to tease out opposition to Xi Jinping and his personal brand of ideology, calling for nationwide opinion-gathering with a view to "rectification," analysts said on Monday.

The Central Committee's general office, which runs the party on a day-to-day basis, called on party members in all regions and departments to mobilize as part of a nationwide drive to "rectify" the party's work, a phrase also used by late supreme leader Mao Zedong in the 1940s and 1950s to launch a series of purges within party ranks.

Mao used "rectification" campaigns starting when the Communist Party was still fighting a civil war against the Kuomintang government of Chiang Kai-shek from its base in Yanan to correct "deviations" in party ideology.

Under Xi, the move will likely herald a mass intelligence-gathering drive followed by purges of members unwise enough to voice discontent with the current political line , according to political commentators.

"We must adhere to the party's mass line, come from the masses, go to the masses, enhance the relationship with the masses, sincerely listen to the voices of the masses, truly reflect the wishes of the masses, genuinely care about the sufferings of the masses, and consciously learn from the masses," the general office said in a directive published in the People's Daily newspaper on March 20.

"We must persevere in overcoming difficulties, carry forward the spirit of struggle, strengthen our ability to fight and bravely venture into dangerous territory," it said.

‘Privileged attitudes’ targeted

According to the document, one focus of the campaign will be to "ensure the security of food, energy, the industrial supply chain, production [and] the supply of [pharmaceuticals]."

Another will be "guiding news and public opinion [and] the comprehensive governance of the internet."

"Bureaucratic thinking, privileged attitudes and behavior," will also be targeted, the directive said.

"It will be necessary to go deep into grassroots units like rural areas, residential communities, enterprises, hospitals, schools, new economic organizations, and new social organizations ... to find gaps in our work," it said.