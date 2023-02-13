China denies the claim, says 'objects' downed by USA did not come from its territory

This object was first spotted on Saturday over Montana when it flew near sensitive military sites, U.S. officials told the media, RFA reported.

However, NORAD said it was not assessed "to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground," but a safety flight hazard and "a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities."

Before this, a "high-altitude object" was shot down on Saturday over the Yukon territory in Canada and another "flying object" on Friday off the Northern coast of Alaska, both by US F-22 fighters.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the flying objects are linked to China as recovery efforts continue, RFA reported

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry said the US has flown balloons into its airspace more than 10 times in the past year, BBC reported.

Questioned on Monday, Beijing said the US had made many airspace breaches.