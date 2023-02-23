China blames US for 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine

The Chinese foreign minister has warned the United States against blaming China and “fueling the fire” in the Ukraine conflict, saying it is “deeply concerned” that the situation could spiral out of control.

At the launch of a government paper on China’s global security initiative at an official forum in Beijing Tuesday, Qin Gang said China has consistently played a neutral part in Ukraine but accused the United States of escalating the conflict.

In comments obliquely directed at the U.S., he said: “Since the outbreak of the crisis, China has consistently been objective and impartial. … We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire, stop shifting the blame on China and stop hyping up ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow’.”

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control," Qin said at an official forum supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qin painted a picture of a China besieged by international powers, and in veiled language, voiced Beijing’s opposition to the domination of world politics by the United States.

“The external suppression and containment of China has been escalating and intensifying, posing a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security,” he told diplomats and representatives of international agencies.

“China firmly opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality and confrontations. We firmly oppose interference in China's internal affairs and firmly safeguard our national sovereignty, security, development interests, and international fairness and justice.”

Qin’s comments came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of “real consequences” in U.S.-China relations should China provide lethal aid for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. Blinken warned Saturday that Washington had intelligence that Beijing was considering providing “lethal assistance” to Russia.