China censors the funeral of the doctor who broke silence on SARS

By: Amelia Loi and Gu Ting

Authorities in Beijing have placed tight restrictions on the funeral arrangements for Jiang Yanyong, a retired military doctor who blew the whistle on the ruling Chinese Communist Party's cover-up of the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, outbreak, and who criticized the Tiananmen massacre as a "crime" in a letter to supreme leader Xi Jinping .

Jiang, a former professor of surgery at the People's Liberation Army General Hospital, died of illness in the Chinese capital at 3.39 p.m. local time on March 11, at the age of 87, people close to his family told Radio Free Asia.

Officials put heavy pressure on his family to take a "low-key approach" to his funeral, denying them a cremation slot at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery, where high-ranking officials and political figures are usually laid to rest, they said.

"No [public] funeral ceremony will be allowed; only relatives may take part," a directive sent to Jiang's family last week said, adding: "There will be no floral tributes allowed from the general public, and no media interviews given."

The private funeral will take place instead in a purpose-built room in the west wing of the People's Liberation Army General Hospital on Wednesday, a person close to the matter told Radio Free Asia.

"All floral tributes and elegiac verses are to be handed over to Jiang's widow Hua Zhongwei before March 14, then passed onto the hospital authorities for review," the person cited the directive as saying.

"The eulogy has already been written," they said.

Called for reappraisal of Tiananmen Square

In 1989, Jiang was a surgeon in active service at the Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing, also known as the PLA 301 Hospital, where he took part in the rescue and treatment of the injured during the massacre, which began on the night of June 3.

Jiang later shot to fame in 2003 as the doctor who blew the whistle on a massive cover-up by Chinese health authorities of the extent of the SARS outbreak that year.