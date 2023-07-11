Nearly one fourth of China’s young people report mental health problems

By Kai Di for RFA Mandarin

Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Paul Eckert, Matthew Pennington and Steven Springer.

The death of Hong Kong singer and Disney “Mulan” voice actress Coco Lee on July 5 has left many mourning an international star who struggled with depression to the extent of wanting to take her own life at a relatively young age.

It has also focused attention once more on mental health in China, public awareness of which has burgeoned since the turn of the century, albeit amid an ongoing struggle to meet demand for psychological and psychiatric services.

Many in the country are at risk of depression – especially young adults, according to a recent survey.

Yet China currently has just under two psychiatrists per 100,000 head of population, compared with a developed world average of just over nine, according to the World Health Organization , while a 2021 study by Beijing-based researchers published in The Lancet found that just 9.5% of patients with depression in China receive medical treatment.

Faced with a weakening economy after three years of stringent pandemic restrictions, skyrocketing unemployment and life under a high-tech authoritarian regime, China's 18-24 year-olds were found to have a 24.1% risk of depression in a government mental health survey completed last year, compared with an overall risk of 10.6% for adults generally.

Standardized testing carried out by government researchers for the 2021-2022 China National Mental Health Survey also showed a similar rise in reported symptoms of anxiety in the same age group.

Chinese-American singer Coco Lee poses for photos at a fashion show in Shanghai, China, in 2017. Credit: AP file photo

But as many who follow Lee's tragic story are aware, depression and other mental health problems manifest differently in everyone.

For the young people who spoke to Radio Free Asia, political repression, economic woes and workplace discrimination were cited as the main causes of mental health difficulties.

Wang Xia, a recent graduate and rights activist living in Beijing, struggles with a lack of economic security and conflict with her immediate family. Like other individuals quoted in this article, she requested anonymity to speak frankly about her difficulties, so RFA is using a pseudonym to identify her.

"I nearly jumped out of the building yesterday afternoon," Wang said after getting into a fight with her mother on the phone. "I cried and screamed at her for a long time. Then I opened the balcony window. I wanted to jump, but my boyfriend quickly grabbed me from behind and held onto me."

Wang said she has been arguing on and off for the past few days with her mother, who she says has no way of understanding her rights activism. Her experiences sound similar to what other young activists have termed " political depression ."

Political repercussions

Despite an ongoing and ever-widening crackdown on dissidents and rights lawyers under ruling Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, Wang has continued to provide assistance to dissidents and young activists, including campaigning for the release of those detained after the "white paper" protests of November 2022.

While Wang doesn't feel as if she's done anything significant, she is still traumatized by the fear of political repercussions.

"One time, I visited the family of a friend who was in trouble, and the state security people found me, and detained me for an hour or two," she said.

"After that, I had trouble sleeping, and had a hard time focusing on work for about a week, and I kept drinking."

University students remaining on campus for the spring festival holidays attend mental health consultation activities at Southwest University on Jan. 27, 2021 in Chongqing, China. Credit: Zhou Yi/China News Service via Getty Images

But there are few people Wang can share her troubles with.

"Both of my parents are part of the system, and my mother is very controlling," she said. "She likes to interfere in my personal life, and holds my personal values in disdain, which is disgusting and frightening."

Wang can't afford psychotherapy, and as noted by the WHO, there aren't many doctors around with expertise in mental health. Her economic situation is insecure, so she relies on emotional support from her boyfriend and antidepressants to keep going.

A study published by China's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June 2023 found that 21.08% of college students at a university in Shandong had experienced at least one traumatic event, and that those who were unable to stop returning to a traumatic event in their minds were most at risk of suicide.

Wang Xia's boyfriend Xiao Sun is also struggling, mostly from anxiety linked to harassment by state security police, he told RFA Mandarin.

Sun said he first ran afoul of the school authorities when he refused to install an anti-fraud app on his smartphone, arguing that it collected far too much personal information from users.

"I didn't even do anything very extreme, such as call on others to resist it alongside me," he said. "I just didn't install it on my phone."

"I kept a very low profile, but I was hauled in by my advisor, who was actually pretty nasty," Sun said. "We were talking for more than an hour."