A chatbot with socialist core values, please

Upcoming summit

Sir Patrick Vallance, the former U.K. chief science officer, has called on the British government to ensure China is on the list when it holds the first global conference on regulating AI later this year.

But whether China should be involved is proving divisive.

Given China’s leading role in developing the new technology, Vallance said its expertise was needed.

“It’s never sensible to exclude the people who are leading in certain areas and they are doing very important work on AI and also raising some legitimate questions as to how one responds to that but it doesn't seem sensible to me to exclude them,” he said.

According to a post at the governance.ai website , some say the summit may be the only opportunity to ensure that global AI governance includes China given it will likely be excluded from other venues, such as the OECD and G7.

The argument runs that China will likely reject any global governance principles that Western states begin crafting without its input.

The counter argument is that China’s participation could make the summit less productive.

“Inviting China may … make the summit less productive by increasing the level of disagreement and potential for discord among participants,” the government.ai post argued.

“There may also be some important discussion topics that would not be as freely explored with Chinese representatives in the room,” highlighting Chinese recalcitrance on points of self-interest, as is the case equally on global warming and threats to Taiwan.

At a recent United Nations summit , speakers stressed the urgency of governance of AI.

“It has the potential to turbocharge economic development, monitor the climate crisis, achieve breakthroughs in medical research [but also] amplify bias, reinforce discrimination and enable new levels of authoritarian surveillance,” one speaker said.

The speaker added, “AI offers a great opportunity to monitor peace agreements, but can easily fall into the hands of bad actors, and even create security risks by accident. Generative AI has potential for good and evil at scale.”

The private sector’s role in AI has few other parallels in terms of strategic technologies, including nuclear, the summit heard.

Jack Clark, cofounder of AI developer Anthropic, told the summit that even developers don’t understand how AI systems based on “deep mind” or “large language models” – computer models of synaptic brain behavior – really work.

“It’s like building engines without understanding the science of combustion,” he said.

“Once these systems are developed and deployed, users find new uses for them unanticipated by their developers.”

The other problem, Clark said, is chaotic and unpredictable behavior, referring to AI’s propensity to “hallucinate,” or in layman’s terms, fabricate things – lie to please whomever is asking it questions.

“Developers have to be accountable, so they don’t build systems that compromise global security,” he argued.

In other words, AI is a bold experiment that all-controlling Beijing would usually nip in the bud at a nascent phase.

But such is the competitive nature of attaining AI mastery of all the knowledge in the world and extrapolating it into a new world, nobody – not even Xi Jinping – wants to miss out.