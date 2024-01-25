Snowless winter in Himalayas – another sign of climate change

Snowless winter in Himalayas:- Ski instructor Showkat Ahmad Chopan looks around at the brown, rocky mountain slopes around him in Indian-administered Kashmir – normally covered in snow at this time of year – and realizes he may not have any students this year.

“This is the first time I’ve seen such conditions in January, our peak snow season,” he said.

“Kashmir’s winters have always been our pride and joy. The snow not only blankets our valleys in beauty but is extremely important for tourism and the local economy,” said Showkat, 26, who has taught visitors at the famous Gulmarg ski town – one of the world's highest skiing destinations – since he was 15.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures and little precipitation over the past month have resulted in what experts are calling a “historical snowless dry winter” for not just Kashmir but the sprawling Himalayan region, from northern Pakistan to Tibet and Bhutan.

A combination of several weather phenomena are to blame: El Niño, the warming of Pacific Ocean waters, and a decline in Westerlies, winds that sweep cold air and moisture from central Europe, the India Meteorological Department said. Add to that broader climate change driven by an increase in greenhouse gases and warming global temperatures.