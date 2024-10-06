Climate Change May Fuel Extreme Fall Temperatures in Western US

Climate Change:-Much of the Western US has been subjected to record-breaking high temperatures recently and experts say climate change may be one factor leading to the extreme weather.

Earlier this week, several US cities recorded temperatures well past 100 degrees and heat alerts have been issued throughout California, Arizona and Nevada.

The record-breaking heat wave is expected to last into the weekend for most of the West.

The George Washington University has experts available to discuss climate change and extreme weather, including heat waves. GW also has experts that can discuss the dangers of extremely high temperatures, including heat stroke and wildfires. To interview an expert, please contact Kathy Fackelmann, kfackelmann@gwu.edu or Katelyn Deckelbaum, katelyn.deckelbaum@gwu.edu.

Public Health

Susan Anenberg, is the director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and professor and Chair of the department of environmental and occupational health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution, including smoke from wildfires and climate change. Anenberg can discuss the benefits of staying indoors when air quality is poor and the risk of inhaling pollutants from wildfire smoke.

David Michaels, is a professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and a former administrator of OSHA. He can discuss the dangers for workers exposed to extreme heat and ways employers can mitigate that risk.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert on sport-related youth injuries, she is available to discuss ways to prevent heat illness while exercising.

Medical

Robert Shesser is a professor and ​​Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the School of Medicine & Health Science. He can discuss the treatment of heat-related illnesses.

Maria Portela Martinez is an assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at the School of Medicine & Health Science and a family medicine physician. She is also available for Spanish-language media.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the School of Nursing at GW. She can discuss how extreme heat can impact people – directly and indirectly – and how it can aggravate conditions in those individuals who are very young, older, and with chronic illnesses.Newswise/SP