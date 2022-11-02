South Korea condemns North Korea for firing missiles across the disputed maritime border

By: Eugene Whong

South Korea blasted North Korea’s latest barrage of missiles, particularly one that crossed a disputed maritime border and landed near a South Korean island, prompting sirens on the island to wail and residents to seek shelter Wednesday morning.

Though the short-range ballistic missile landed more than 100 miles (160 km) away from the South’s eastern island of Ulleungdo, it was the first rocket launched by North Korea that crossed the disputed Northern Limit Line maritime border between the Koreas since the 1950-53 Korean War, the South Korean military said.

In response, South Korean warplanes fired three precision strike air-to-surface missiles of their own about 16 miles north of the line, the same distance that the North’s landed south of it.