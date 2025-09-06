2G Scam Case: How a Corruption Scandal Toppled the UPA in 2014 but Was Dismissed by Courts for “Lack of Evidence”

Meanwhile, Dr. Swamy, A. Raja, filed a petition in Delhi High Court to seek action on his request and the cause of delay. However, his request was dismissed by the court.

The Directorate General of Income Tax investigated of a probe of firms suspected to have violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act, saying it cannot confirm or deny Raja's involvement.

However, the case took another turn when A. Raja resigned from the position of Telecom Minister in November 2010 after the submission of CAG report on 2G spectrum to the government, stating a presumptive loss of ₹176,000 crore (US$21 billion) to the exchequer. Kapil Sibal was then handed over the charge of the telecom ministry.

During the December 2010 proceedings, A. Raja was criticised by the Supreme Court for ignoring the PM's advice to delay the spectrum allocation after the tapes of telephonic conversion by Radia were presented before the court. The court decides to help a special court and CBI inquiry in this case for further investigation.

In 2011, Dr. Swamy filed further petitions in the Supreme Court to cancel the licenses of all the ineligible firms. Meanwhile Raja, former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura and Raja's former personal secretary, R. K. Chandolia, was arrested and sent to Judicial Custody.

The CBI filed a second chargesheet, and Kanimozhi, Sharad Kumar and Karim Morani were summoned and their bail pleas were rejected.

In the landmark judgement of 2012 Supreme Court cancels the 122 licenses issued by Raja and imposes a ₹50 million ($1,018,122) fine on Unitech, Swan and Tata Teleservices and a ₹5 million fine on Loop Telecom Pvt Ltd, S-Tel, Allianz Infratech and Sistema Shyam Tele Services. The court called the allocation arbitrary and a violation of Public Interest.

This judgement helped BJP to ultimately rise in power as they had strong evidences against DMK.

In an interesting turn of events, A. Raja submitted a 112-page written statement to the joint parliamentary committee, stating that he met with P. Chidambaram and Prime Minister Singh several times from November 2007 to July 2008 to inform them of all 2G-related decisions and Singh agreed with him.

The case took a groundbreaking turn when in 2012 under the bench justice of O.P Saini, a special CBI court acquitted all the 17 accused — including A. Raja (then Telecom Minister) and Kanimozhi (DMK MP).