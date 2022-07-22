Covid survivors likely to develop heart diseases, diabetes in 3 months

Patients who contract Covid-19 face a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, particularly in the three months following infection, according to a new study.

Scientists are increasingly recognizing Covid-19 as a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the body, likely by triggering pathways that cause inflammation.

Researchers from the King's College London, UK, analyzed anonymized medical records from more than 428,000 Covid patients, and the same number of control individuals, to probe whether Covid patients developed new cases of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at higher rates than those who have never had the disease in the year following infection.

The analysis, published in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, showed that Covid patients had 81 percent more diagnoses of diabetes in the first four weeks after contracting the virus and that their risk remained elevated by 27 percent for up to 12 weeks after infection.