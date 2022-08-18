How post-Covid loss of smell or taste affects cognition

Patients with the most severe post-Covid smell and taste disorders are likely to perform worst in cognitive tests, especially when these involve memory, finds a study strengthens the hypothesis that loss of smell could be an early sign of the impending onset of Alzheimer's disease.

In the study, a group of Brazilian researchers analyzed clinical data from 701 patients hospitalized for moderate or severe Covid-19.

The results, reported in the European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience, showed a moderate or severe reduced sense of taste was the most frequently reported sensory complication (20 percent), followed by a moderate or severe olfactory deficit (18 percent), a moderate or severe deficit of both smell and taste (11 percent), and parosmia (9 percent) or distortion of olfactory perception, so that a previously enjoyed smell becomes unpleasant, for example.

Olfactory hallucinations (perceiving smells of which others were unaware) were reported by 12 of the participants, and gustatory hallucinations (perceiving tastes without eating anything) by nine. In both cases, most said the hallucinations occurred only post-Covid.