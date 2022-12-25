New Covid Threat: India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka least hit; Japan worst

Amid the ongoing new Covid-19 global scare, the Christmas Eve figures show that India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are among the lowest hit in the South Asian region, while Japan leads the world in terms of new infections.

According to Worldometer, India notched 188 fresh cases till Friday, and in the immediate neighborhood are Pakistan with 15 cases, 11 in Afghanistan, and five in Sri Lanka.

However, other neighbors like Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh had zero infections, and the same was with Thailand, a popular tourist destination for Indians.