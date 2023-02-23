Gurugram: Woman locks herself and son in the house for 3 years due to Covid fear

The coronavirus scare might be a thing of the past for most people, but not for this woman in Gurugram, who locked herself and her son in their house for almost three years due to the fear of getting infected with Covid-19.

The incident came to light in Gurugram's Maruti Kunj area.

The woman has been identified as Munmun Majhi and her 10-year-old child was rescued on Tuesday by a team of police, health, and child welfare development officials who broke into her house through the main door.

Both were shifted to the civil hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

It is being said that the woman was in extreme fear of Covid-19 and she didn't even allow her husband Sujan Majhi, an engineer, to enter the house after he stepped out for work when the restrictions were eased following the first lockdown in 2020.